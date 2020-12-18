Advertisement

Lubbock child dies after swallowing battery

Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.
Reese Hamsmith died after swallowing a battery from a remote.(Submitted Photo/KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Little Reese Hamsmith, not quite 2 years old, died Thursday after swallowing a battery back in November.

Reese suffered burns to her throat, esophagus, and vocal cords.

She was moved from UMC to the Texas Children’s in Houston, where she died Thursday morning.

Reese will be remembered as a “spunky, outgoing, and sassy 17-month-old.”

Her mother, Trista, is a hairstylist and her father, Chris, owns and operates Hamsmith Motor Company.

They set up a GoFundMe to help with travel and medical expenses that can be found here:

GOFUNDME: Pray for Reese

We’ll update this story with funeral and visitation arrangements once details are released.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock Toddler Suffers After Swallowing Button Battery

FACEBOOK: Pray for Reese

