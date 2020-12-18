Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, eight deaths on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and reported eight deaths on Friday.

The Harlan County Health Department reported six deaths bringing the county’s death toll to 27. There are also 23 new cases bringing the county’s total to 1,332.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported that an 81-year-old man from Perry County died due to COVID-19. This brings the county’s death toll to 16. The county also reported 19 new cases bringing the total to 1,292 with 517 of those active. Knott County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 692 with 221 of those active. There are three new cases in Lee County bringing the total to 346 with 133 of those active. Leslie County has 16 new cases bringing the total to 414 with 197 of those active. Letcher County reported 25 new cases bringing the total to 744 with 344 of those active. Owsley County has four new cases bringing the total to 275 with 128 of those active. In Wolfe County, there are four new cases bringing the total to 242 with 131 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported Jackson County’s 20th death. The death was a 79-year-old woman. The county also reported four new cases and three probable cases bringing the total to 473 with 122 of those active. Clay County reported 11 new cases and three probable cases bringing the total to 1,144 with 492 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are three new cases and eight probable cases bringing the total to 550 with 95 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 21 new cases bringing the total to 1,629 with 134 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 51 new cases bringing the total to 3,299 with 1,406 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 11 new cases bringing the total to 2,013 with 343 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 36 new cases with three of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,672 with 219 of those active. The health department is also warning of possible COVID-19 exposures at the Big Lots and Save-A-Lot in Corbin. If you visited Big Lots on Wednesday, Dec. 16 between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. or on Thursday, Dec. 17 between 5:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. you should monitor for symptoms. Also, if you visited the Save-A-Lot on Tuesday, Dec. 15 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or on Wednesday, Dec. 16 between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. you should monitor for symptoms.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 609 with 94 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.