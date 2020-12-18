Advertisement

Laurel County Public Schools begin hybrid instruction January 4, 2021

(wcax)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public School students will begin the new year with hybrid instruction starting January 4, 2021.

Instruction will begin on January 4, 2021 for in-person learning and Home Correspondence Instruction (HCI).

If an HCI student wishes to return to a classroom the student must wait until January 19, 2021, and an application must be completed.

