Laurel County Public Schools begin hybrid instruction January 4, 2021

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public School students will begin the new year with hybrid instruction starting January 4, 2021.

Instruction will begin on January 4, 2021 for in-person learning and Home Correspondence Instruction (HCI).

If an HCI student wishes to return to a classroom the student must wait until January 19, 2021, and an application must be completed.

