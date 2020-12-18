KYTC looking for home for century-old bridge in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for a new home for an old bride in Perry County.

The state plans to replace a nearly century-old bridge in Jeff with a modern span as part of the Bridging Kentucky initiative. The existing bridge is a two-span pony truss bridge. It carries Kenmont Road over the North Fork of the Kentucky River.

The bridge was built in 1926 and has been deemed eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. It is approximately 202 feet long and 20 feet wide.

To make room for the new bridge, the old one must be removed and the Federal Highway Administration is looking for a new owner.

A program is in place through the Federal Highway Administration, Kentucky State Historic Preservation Office and KYTC to allow government agencies, historic preservation organizations or individuals to re-erect the bridge if its original characteristics are retained at the new site.

KYTC and FHWA will pay the costs of marking parts of the bridge, dissembling it, transporting it to the new site and off-loading it providing those costs do not exceed costs for demolition. The recipient is responsible for all other costs, including site preparation, reassembly, replacement of parts suitable for the proposed use at the new location, and construction of approaches. The recipient also becomes responsible for maintenance, liability and permits associated with the bridge.

The bridge could be used for walking, a bicycle trail in a city or county park, a stream crossing for a cart path at a golf course or a property owner could use it as a private driveway or for stream crossing.

“The district has done these relocation offers in the past, and received national and international press coverage, with inquiries from all across the United States and from as far away as Great Britain,” said Brandon Baker, environmental coordinator for the Department of Highways District 10 in Jackson, who oversees the bridge relocation program for the district. “The costs for moving a bridge in this manner would tend to limit participation to in or near Kentucky,” Baker said, “but we welcome inquiries from anyone who might be interested in giving this bridge a new lease on life.”

“When word spread of one of our previous bridge relocation offers, we got calls from media outlets far and near,” said H.B. Elkins, District 10′s public information officer. “Reuters called, along with several other national news agencies. SiriusXM Radio featured us on their Road Dog Trucking channel. The story got picked up from coast to coast, and it generated a lot of interest. It put a positive international spotlight on our region. People were genuinely curious about the state giving away a bridge.”

Eligible recipients can request additional information from Baker at the District 10 office by writing him at P.O. Box 621, Jackson, KY 41339, by emailing him at brandon.baker2@ky.gov or by calling him at (606) 693-5444.

Letters of interest and written proposals for the relocation of the bridge will be accepted until March 1, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.