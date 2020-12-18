Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating shooting in Floyd County

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 is investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Floyd County.

KSP Post 9 received a call from McDowell ARH stating that a man had been brought to the emergency room with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Troopers believe 26-year-old Ryan Etcherson was shot near his vehicle on Browns Branch, before walking to a nearby home for help. The homeowners then drove him to McDowell ARH.

Etcherson was transferred to Charleston Area Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

