Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky mail carrier had an unusual encounter the other day.

Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things over the years, but this one takes the cake:

Saw this on my mail route today. There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe. 😂 Posted by Tim Smith on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Tim jokingly said in a Facebook post, “There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe.”

Tim says the dog is actually very friendly and he often sees him carrying around sticks.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.