Advertisement

Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route

Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things over the years, but this one takes the cake.(WKYT/Bridgette Smith)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky mail carrier had an unusual encounter the other day.

Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things over the years, but this one takes the cake:

Saw this on my mail route today. There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe. 😂

Posted by Tim Smith on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Tim jokingly said in a Facebook post, “There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them. I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe.”

Tim says the dog is actually very friendly and he often sees him carrying around sticks.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces highest number of daily deaths Thursday
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Anonymous donor pays off all layaway balance at Hazard Walmart
Name released for the man that died from the Perry County ATV crash Thursday

Latest News

Sen. McConnell receives the COVID-19 vaccine
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 vaccine
Clouds and showers return for the weekend
City of Martin Fire Department hosts annual Santa run
Paintsville poses after winning the school's first state football title with a 38-7 win over...
No. 1 in year 100: Paintsville wins first football state title in school history
Joey Mills
Missing Clay County man found dead