Joe Chirico shares state title with his son

By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Winning a state championship is a great accomplishment for any coach, especially when it’s your first. Joe Chirico and Paintsville earned their first state title in school history with a 38-7 win over Kentucky Country Day, but the fact that he got to share it with his son made it more special.

Brayden Chirico may not suit up every week, but all the coaches and players say Brayden is the heart and soul of this Tiger team. Joe Chirico says it’s hard to describe what this win means to him and his family and what it means to the community as a whole.

“My son is passionate about the game. He’s at every practice in coaching and he’s doing his deal,” Chirico said holding back tears. “You’re gonna make me cry. I don’t mean to do that, I don’t mean to be that bubbling guy, it’s just so emotional. It means a lot to my family and the community and the school system as well. My son is just as excited as these guys because he plays through them.”

Chirico and the Tigers finished the year 10-2, winning the program’s first state title in school history in the 100th year of the program.

