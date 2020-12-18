Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases as he urges Kentuckians to follow new holiday guidance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear is reminding Kentuckians to follow new holiday guidance as well as encouraging businesses to apply for assistance through the Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund.

The governor announced 3,179 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday, raising the statewide total to 237,190 cases.

3,232,001 Kentuckians have been tested so far. The positivity rate climbed slightly on Friday, back up to 8.59%.

1,712 Kentuckians are hospitalized, with 410 in the ICU. 227 patients are on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear also announced 28 new deaths Friday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,344.

“Christmas is probably my favorite day of the year, and I know we all want to celebrate the way we usually do, but this year we need to do things differently,” said Gov. Beshear. “With vaccines arriving this week, we can see the bright light at the end of the tunnel. Now we just need everyone to keep doing their part to protect one another.”

33,665 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor is also reminding Kentuckians that Friday is the last day to apply for the $40 million Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund.

Gov. Beshear also announced that he has signed a new executive order related to public health precautions in school, codifying requirements announced on Monday.

As of Friday, 116 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

