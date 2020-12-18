Advertisement

Doses of COVID-19 vaccine deployed to West Virginia long-term care facilities

By Associated Press
Dec. 17, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia is rapidly deploying doses of the coronavirus vaccine to residents and workers at long-term care centers.

The state has an ambitious target of vaccinating all facilities within three weeks.

The head of the West Virginia Health Care Association says nearly 2,000 doses were administered to workers and residents across 18 care centers on Tuesday.

He says pharmacies expect to reach 48 facilities and get 7,000 doses into arms by the end of the week.

Deaths at U.S. nursing homes have accounted for about 40% of all coronavirus deaths.

The state surpassed 1,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 this week and reported 27 more on Wednesday.

