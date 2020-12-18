Clouds and showers return for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Those mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s to lower 30s. The slightly gloomy weather continues this weekend as well.

The Weekend

We will see those mostly cloudy skies throughout the day Saturday with highs getting into the mid-40s. Showers move in very late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s Saturday night into Sunday. The higher elevations might see a rain/snow mix, but we don’t expect that to stick.

Those mostly cloudy skies continue Sunday with highs getting into the mid-40s and overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Highs will get into the mid-40s Monday with those cloudy skies once again. Models are now trying to bring in a wintry mix late Monday night. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s. Once again, we don’t expect any major impacts or for a lot of what falls to stick to the ground. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Our only dry day will be Tuesday with some sunshine! Highs will be in the lower 40s and overnight lows will drop into the mid-30s.

On Wednesday, those clouds increase once again with highs getting into the mid to upper 50s! It’ll be a breezy day as a cold front approaches the mountains. Right now, it looks like that cold front arrives late Wednesday night into the early morning hours on Christmas Eve.

There is a chance for rain to transfer over to snow on Christmas Eve. As for the timing, how much and how cold it will get, it is still too far out to make those types of decisions. We will watch this forecast closely over the next week! Temperatures do look to get VERY cold Christmas day into that weekend.

