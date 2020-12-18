Advertisement

City of Martin Fire Department hosts annual Santa run

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On December 18 and 19 Martin County will have its annual Santa Run. Some things may be a little different this year, but the firetruck will still leave the station both Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the City of Martin Fire Department says everyone must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and not gather with friends. The fire departments request that families step outside of their homes with only members from their household.

Santa will wave to everyone as he passes by on the fire truck, but he will not get off of the truck. Pictures with Santa are encouraged to be from a safe distance.

Toys and treat bags will be handed out by Santa’s helpers. Santa’s helpers will allow the City of Martin firefighters to spend time with their family during the Christmas holiday, and they are thankful for all the public support of their firefighters during this time.

They do apologize for the adjustments to the 2020 annual Santa Run but believe this is the safest way to bring Christmas cheer without putting firefighters at risk.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces highest number of daily deaths Thursday
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Anonymous donor pays off all layaway balance at Hazard Walmart
One dead after Perry County ATV crash

Latest News

Paintsville takes the field in the Class 1A championship in 2020.
No. 1 in year 100: Paintsville wins first football state title in school history
Joey Mills
Missing Clay County man found dead
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Sen. Rand Paul on Biden victory: ‘The fraud happened’