City of Martin Fire Department hosts annual Santa run

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - On December 18 and 19 Martin County will have its annual Santa Run. Some things may be a little different this year, but the firetruck will still leave the station both Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, the City of Martin Fire Department says everyone must wear a mask, practice social distancing, and not gather with friends. The fire departments request that families step outside of their homes with only members from their household.

Santa will wave to everyone as he passes by on the fire truck, but he will not get off of the truck. Pictures with Santa are encouraged to be from a safe distance.

Toys and treat bags will be handed out by Santa’s helpers. Santa’s helpers will allow the City of Martin firefighters to spend time with their family during the Christmas holiday, and they are thankful for all the public support of their firefighters during this time.

They do apologize for the adjustments to the 2020 annual Santa Run but believe this is the safest way to bring Christmas cheer without putting firefighters at risk.

