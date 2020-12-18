Christmas Parade of Lights held in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Christmas Parade of Lights took place Thursday night.

Part of the Christmas in a Small Town Celebration, this year’s parade was a little different.

Due to the pandemic, many events this year have been canceled. The Main Street in person parade being one.

The Parade of Lights became a community effort with many people participating in the drive along. People decorated their vehicles in creative designs, lighting up the streets. The Parade of Lights stretched from Allais to the Former Magic Mart.

“It’s good fellowship, good community service and just getting together and letting people know we are still here. We are going to have fun no matter what the restrictions are. We are going to do it safely and do it lawfully but we are still going to have fun,” said Police and Fire Commissioner Tony Eversole.

The parade is one of this year’s socially distanced events. The parade and other events leading up to Christmas Day and the arrival of Santa Claus.

