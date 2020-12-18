Care Cottage giving Christmas gifts to more than 40 children

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Care Cottage in Hazard works to reduce sexual assault trauma in kids throughout eight counties.

Workers at the cottage are giving more than 40 children they serve Christmas gifts. Those gifts were made possible by sponsorships.

Executive Director Pamela Carey told WYMT the kids asked for bicycles, games and dolls. She also said families will receive a Christmas Eve box that includes holiday activities.

“Anything that we can do to minimize trauma, bring some happy moments to those children,” said Carey. “We have been so blessed this year to be able to do the amount of Christmas sponsorships that we’re doing,” she added.

Staff will distribute the gifts next Monday and Tuesday.

