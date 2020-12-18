Advertisement

AMEN House helping more families put food on the table during the holidays

By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A local organization is doing what it can to help families put food on the table during this pandemic.

Friday, AMEN House in Georgetown held its fourth food box giveaway.

A line started forming before our crew even arrived at Suffoletta Pool around 8:15 Friday morning. This is the third time that AMEN House has hosted one of their giveaways at this location.

Executive Director Michele Carlisle tells us that they will take any opportunity to address food insecurity in Scott County.

“We have an abundance today,” said Carlisle.

Unlike past food box giveaways, these boxes are filled strictly with fruits and vegetables, but Carlisle says this still addresses a need and she’s happy they can help.

“Any opportunity that the USDA sends us to put food into this community, AMEN House is going to say yes to,” Carlisle said.

The group is expecting two tractor-trailers full of fruit and produce. In total, there will be about 3,000 boxes of food to be given out and the organization is hoping to reach as many people who need help in Scott County as they possibly can.

“If you need to pick up for neighbors, if you need to pick up for friends, we are accommodating all of that,” Carlisle said.

Carlisle expects to be out there giving out food until about 2 or 3 in the afternoon based on previous events. She says there are many in the community who need help and this is just one way to provide that.

“I just think that everybody right now is craving a way to help and sometimes it just doesn’t feel like we can do anything, but I’m telling you, there is always something,” Carlisle said. “It doesn’t have to be as grand as this today. Check on your neighbors. Check on the people around you, and just find a way to help.”

