Governor Beshear announces highest number of daily deaths Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Thursday COVID-19 update, including announcing the highest number of deaths in one day and new holiday guidance.

The governor announced 3,349 new cases and 54 new deaths in Kentucky.

This was the highest number of daily deaths ever reported. The governor mentioned this is the result of the high case numbers that we saw last month.

At least 234,021 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 2,316.

33,666 people have recovered from the virus.

3,207,769 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate dropped slightly to 8.45%.

Dr. Stack and Governor Beshear reminded everyone that casual travel out of state is discouraged at this time and that holiday gatherings should only be with the people you are currently living with in order to protect the most people against COVID-19.

The governor did bring some uplifting news about the vaccine. He stated that we will be getting an additional 27,300 Pfizer vaccines next week and will be getting over 100,000 shipments of the Moderna vaccine within the next two weeks.

As of Thursday, 117 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

