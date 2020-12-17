VDH: 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lee County, Virginia Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – Southwest Virginia counties reported 321 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths Wednesday according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

11 new deaths were reported in Lee County. While no deaths have yet been tied to it, an outbreak at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living Facility of which VDH was first notified November 16th has 60 reported cases as of Monday.

Dickenson County also reported one new death.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports Southwest Virginia also has test positivity rates far higher than any other region of the state and nearly double the rates of the entire state through Tuesday according to VDH.

According to VDH, as of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed and probable cases in Virginia is 292,240.

VDH reports there have been 4,090 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Here is the latest report for the WYMT coverage area counties:

Buchanan County – 608 cases / 41 hospitalizations/ 24 deaths (10 new cases)

Dickenson County – 519 cases / 21 hospitalizations/ 4 deaths (16 new cases/ 1 new hospitalization/ 1 new death)

Lee County – 1,185 cases / 57 hospitalizations/ 26 deaths (12 new cases/ 3 new hospitalizations/ 11 new deaths)

Norton – 109 cases / 6 hospitalizations (1 new case)

Wise County – 1,593 cases / 82 hospitalizations / 53 deaths (33 new cases)