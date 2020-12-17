Advertisement

UK football signees on National Signing Day

The Wildcats currently have 18 players sign with Kentucky for 2021
(WYMT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - National Signing Day is one of the biggest ‘sports holidays’ in the country for high schoolers and Kentucky football has put together an impressive list of newcomers for 2021. Here is the list so far:

*Wilson Berry (Australia) – Punter

*La’Vell Wright (North Hardin HS) – Running Back

*Chauncey Magwood (Lee Co. HS, Georgia) – Wide Receiver

*Kaiya Sheron (Somerset HS) – Quarterback

*Jordan Lovett (North Hardin HS) – Safety

*Devonte Ross (Cartersville HS, Georgia) – Wide Receiver

*Maxwell Hairston (West Bloomfield HS, Michigan) – Cornerback

*David Wohlabaugh (Walsh Jesuit HS, Ohio) – Offensive Lineman

*Adrian Huey (Hillsboro HR, Tennessee) – Cornerback

*Christian Lewis (Pleasant Grove HS, Alabama) – Wide Receiver

*Kahlil Saunders (Grissom HS, Alabama) – Defensive Lineman

*Martez Thrower (Wilcox Co. HS, Georgia) – Linebacker

*Paul Rodriguez (Mason HS, Ohio) – Offensive Lineman

*Jamarius Dinkins (Walnut Ridge HS, Ohio) – Defensive Lineman

*Jordan Dingle (Bowling Green HS) – Tight End

*Justice Dingle (Bowling Green HS/Georgia Tech) – Defensive End

*Dekel Crowdus (Douglass HS) - Wide Receiver

*Jager Burton (Douglass HS) - Offensive Lineman

