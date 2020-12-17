Train derailment closes Harlan County road

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you in Harlan County.

Judge-Executive Dan Mosley tells WYMT a large boulder fell onto Highway 2007 in the Happy Top area between Wallins and Coldiron.

We’re told the boulder rolled across the highway onto the nearby train tracks where a train engine struck it and derailed. Fire officials say no one was injured in the collision.

Crews from CSX, KYTC and KSP are on scene now. Highway 2007 is shut down until further notice. Highway 219 is being used as a detour, but officials avoid drivers to avoid the area for the time being.

