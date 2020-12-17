Advertisement

Tenn. identified as worst location in the nation for COVID-19 infections

The State of Tennessee has been identified as the location with the highest rate of COVID-19 infections per capita in the nation.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The State of Tennessee has been identified as the location with the highest rate of COVID-19 infections per capita in the country, according to officials.

Dr. Patrick O’Brien cited the statistic during Wednesday night’s Board of Health meeting.

“You don’t want to be number one in the world,” he said. “It’s bad to say we’re number one, and it’s because we have the worst COVID percentages per population in the world.”

A study conducted by covidexitstrategy.org echoes similar data. The website identified Tennessee and Ohio as the only locations in the country with greater than 1,000 cases per million citizens, as of Monday. However, by Wednesday, according to the New York Times, Tennessee, Arizona and Rhode Island were top in the nation.

“We have more deaths in the state of Tennessee than the entire population of Pickett County,” said O’Brien.

The New York Times has a COVID-19 tracking site, which lists the top 20 cities where COVID-19 is growing at fast rates. Almost half of the cities listed are located in Tennessee.

The following Tennessee cities made the list and are considered to be a city where there “may be bad news ahead”:

-No. 3 Sevierville

-No. 6 Cleveland

-No. 7 Athens

-No. 8 Tullahoma

-No. 9 Greeneville

-No. 11 Crossville

-No. 12 Morristown

-No. 17 Cookeville

-No. 18 Nashville

-No. 19 Johnson City

You can find the rest of the list here.

The Board of Health considered sending a resolution to Governor Bill Lee’s office to request a state-wide mask mandate to help stop the virus from continuing to spread uncontrollably.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frequent tech problems and shortened instruction have many eager to get back to the classroom....
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
Gov. Beshear: Non work-related out of state travel not recommended right now
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces all 11 hospitals receive initial COVID-19 vaccine shipments
(MGN Image)
Winter Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix, snow possible for some today
COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Packages at your door.
How to protect your home against porch pirates during the holidays
VDH: 11 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lee County, Virginia Wednesday
WYMT Cold
Slick spots possible early, cold day ahead
Jesus is the story of hope’: Davidson Baptist Church prepares for annual drive-thru nativity 11...
Jesus is the story of hope’: Davidson Baptist Church prepares for annual drive-thru nativity 11 p.m.
Davidson Baptist Church drive-thru nativity
’Jesus is the story of hope’: Davidson Baptist Church prepares for annual drive-thru nativity