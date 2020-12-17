Slick spots possible early, cold day ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy day on Wednesday, conditions will be much colder today and some snowflakes could fly through the air.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures have fallen through the overnight hours and will not bounce back much today. We will struggle to get into the mid-30s this afternoon before dropping into the upper 20s overnight. Overcast skies will be the name of the game until late tonight when we might start to see some clearing. Flurries or even a brief snow shower are possible during the daylight hours. A slick spot or two are possible in the higher elevations, so be careful on the roads.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine, mixed with some clouds, returns on Friday, but it will be short-lived. Highs will head back toward 40 though, so that’s an improvement. Clouds will increase again Friday night ahead of our next system this weekend.

While I think most of Saturday is cloudy but dry, I can’t rule out some late rain chances. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 40s before falling into the mid to upper 30s overnight. Outside of a stray chance early on Sunday, I think we start to dry out again to wrap up the weekend and could even see some late day sunshine. Highs will again be back in the mid to upper 40s.

Christmas week starts with mostly sunny skies. High pressure will control the forecast for the first few days before another possible system moves in by Christmas Eve. Temperatures will start an upward trend and could be close to 60 by Wednesday.

As for the Christmas Eve system, let’s just say that it looks ... interesting. That’s all I’m willing to say this far out. Stay tuned to see if Bing Crosby’s classic song is just that ... or possibly more.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.