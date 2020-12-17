Advertisement

One dead after Perry County ATV crash

(WCAX)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after an ATV crash in Perry County Thursday afternoon.

Perry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a single ATV accident around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened on Kentucky 2022 (Squabble Creek Road) near the intersection of Otter Creek Road.

One man is confirmed to have died as a result.

The crash remains under investigation.

