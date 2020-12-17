One dead after Perry County ATV crash
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after an ATV crash in Perry County Thursday afternoon.
Perry County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a single ATV accident around 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened on Kentucky 2022 (Squabble Creek Road) near the intersection of Otter Creek Road.
One man is confirmed to have died as a result.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.