Advertisement

Morris and Church help DePaul upset Kentucky 86-82

Chastity Patterson had 22 points to lead Kentucky
Kentucky center Olivia Owens, left, battles for a rebound against DePaul guard Sonya Morris...
Kentucky center Olivia Owens, left, battles for a rebound against DePaul guard Sonya Morris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Sonya Morris scored 23 points and Deja Church added 18 to help No. 24 DePaul top ninth-ranked Kentucky 86-82. Both Morris and Church made a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the Blue Demons’ second straight victory. The Blue Demons (3-2) opened the fourth quarter with a 59-53 lead and made nine of their first 10 field-goal tries to keep the Wildcats at bay. Chastity Patterson had 22 points to lead Kentucky (6-1), which was seeking its first win since administrators made Kyra Elzy the full-time head coach.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

Both Belfry's Brett Coleman and Johnson Central's Zach Russell sign to play football with MAC...
Brett Coleman, Zach Russell sign with MAC schools
Mike Holcomb named head football coach at Madison Central
Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox sign to play Power Five football
Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox sign to play Power Five football
Zach Russell, Brett Coleman sign with MAC football programs
Zach Russell, Brett Coleman sign with MAC football programs