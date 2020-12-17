Morris and Church help DePaul upset Kentucky 86-82

CHICAGO (AP) - Sonya Morris scored 23 points and Deja Church added 18 to help No. 24 DePaul top ninth-ranked Kentucky 86-82. Both Morris and Church made a pair of free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal the Blue Demons’ second straight victory. The Blue Demons (3-2) opened the fourth quarter with a 59-53 lead and made nine of their first 10 field-goal tries to keep the Wildcats at bay. Chastity Patterson had 22 points to lead Kentucky (6-1), which was seeking its first win since administrators made Kyra Elzy the full-time head coach.