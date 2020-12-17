Morehead police arrests person who stole Christmas decorations

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - The Grinch who stole Christmas decorations in Morehead is caught.

Tuesday night we told you decorations had been stolen from City Park in Morehead. Today, Mayor Laura White-Brown posted the news on Facebook and thanked Morehead police.

The mayor said this was the second time someone took decorations and lights.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

