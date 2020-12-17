Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one death on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers and one death on Thursday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported that an 83-year-old from Perry County has died bringing the county’s death toll to 15. The county also reported 17 new cases bringing the total to 1,273 with 499 of those active. Knott County had seven cases bringing the total to 685 with 214 of those active. There are three new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 398 with 181 of those active. Letcher County reported 15 new cases bringing the total to 719 with 238 of those active. Wolfe County reported one case bringing the total to 248 with 127 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 35 new cases bringing the total to 2,002 with 380 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 27 new cases and six probable cases in the community. There are also seven new cases in Landmark of Laurel County. This brings the county’s total to 1,133 with 493 of those active. Jackson County has one new case and two probable cases bringing the total to 469 with 126 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there is one new case and nine probable cases bringing the total to 547 with 91 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported 17 new cases bringing the total to 1,606 with 146 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 58 new cases bringing the total to 3,248 with 1,355 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 12 new cases with two of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,636 with 244 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 14 new cases bringing the total to 1,312.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the total to 599 with 95 of those active.

The Estill County Health Department reported 20 new cases bringing the total to 616 with 66 of those active.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.