’Jesus is the story of hope’: Davidson Baptist Church prepares for annual drive-thru nativity

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Davidson Baptist Church is preparing to host its 11th annual drive-thru nativity scene.

The nativity will be at Davidson Baptist Church from Thursday, December 17 through Saturday, December 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

“The story of Jesus is the story of hope. Jesus is our hope and the Bible says, ‘Thanks be to God for his unspeakable gift’ that’s Jesus,” said Davidson Baptist Church Pastor Peter Youmans.

Through the years, thousands of people have driven through the nativity scene hearing the Christmas story.

“We have people that will come through this sometimes two and three times during this week,” said Youmans.

Despite the pandemic, most things will look like years past, except no hot chocolate, no coins for taxes and everyone is wearing a mask.

“If you see people together they are families and so we are making it safe and everything is safe and free,” said Youmans.

People will drive through listening to the Christmas story. They will hand out a CD or you can listen on your phone through a Facebook link or tune into 98.1 FM.

The church’s nativity scene is a bit different from others, as it does not end at the manger. It ends at the cross.

“The story of Christ is a story of eternal life not a story of a baby in a manger but a story of a risen Lord and sometime he’s going to come back as a ruling king and we look forward to that,” said Youmans.

Jeff Fugate has participated since the church started the nativity.

“It’s kind of been a family event for us and a tradition for us each year now,” said Fugate.

He enjoys seeing people see the sights and sounds of the times and telling people the story of Jesus.

“To be able to give people an opportunity to come through when they may not be that open to coming into a church that we’re able to give a message outside here that they can come through and be able to see and understand what the true meaning of Christmas is,” said Fugate.

The address of the church is 1912 KY Hwy 28, Hazard KY.

