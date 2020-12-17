How to protect your home against porch pirates during the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With an uptick in online shopping amid the pandemic, only increased throughout the holiday season, more people are expecting packages delivered to their front door. The longer those packages sit unattended, the more they become prime pickings for porch pirates.

Kim Maney told our sister station WAVE 3 her home was visited Wednesday by a “pirate,” but it wasn’t a typical package the thief was after.

“I brought three gift boxes that I had put together for our recycling team, and put them right here on the bin, covered them up with a big stainless steel bowl,” she said. “That was at 6:15 this morning, so it was super early, I wanted to make sure I got out here in time to give them their surprise.”

Maney said she left the gift boxes, including gift cards and baked goods, on a recycling bin in the back alley of her home in the Highlands. After 20 minutes, she looked at the live video from her Ring camera and noticed the gifts were gone. When she reviewed the recording, she saw a man in a white SUV pull up next to the recycling bin and steal the gift boxes.

“My first reaction was absolute disappointment, anger and disgust that someone with some means apparently, having a pretty nice car and driving around, would take gifts that were obviously meant for someone else,” she said.

Maney later posted the Ring security video to the Nextdoor app in hopes of identifying the thief; police say that evidence is vital.

“Please, report it to us because we do want to know if there’s a pattern, if you have vehicle information, if anyone saw anything. If your cameras did capture anything we certainly would like that footage because we want to catch these people,” LMPD public information officer Elizabeth Ruoff said.

Ruoff said there are some ways people can try to outsmart porch pirates.

“We suggest people promptly remove those packages from their porches, if you have a trusted neighbor who can remove those and store those for you, that’s a really good idea too,” she said.

Ruoff explained that some companies allow you to send packages to pick-up lockers and many carriers will allow you to request that a signature is given before a package is dropped off.

She explained cameras and motion-activated lights can also act as deterrents whether you’re worried about a package or another security issue.

Maney said she’ll be more careful in the future but she plans to continue her gift-giving tradition. On Wednesday morning, she was able to salvage her surprise and hand-deliver a few baked goods to her recycling team when they arrived.

“I’m not going to let one Grinch get the best of me, and I’m going to keep doing this,” she said. “It’s not going to stop me from spreading some joy, absolutely not.”

Safety.com recommends a range of tips to protect packages from tracking them, to delivering to your place of work or advertising your home security system with window signs and use fake signs if you don’t have home security.

