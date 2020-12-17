Advertisement

Have you seen me? Missing man in Clay County

Joey Mills
Joey Mills(Alta Nolan)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A second man from Clay County is missing.

Police say 58-year-old Joey Mills of Clay County was last seen near his home in the Curry Branch Community.

Police believe there is not a connection between the disappearance of Mills and the Clay County missing man Robert Estep.

Police are actively searching for Joey Mills.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joey Mills please call the Clay County’s Sheriff’s Office at 606-598-3471.

