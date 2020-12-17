Flurries continue tonight, sunshine returns Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cloudy skies, cold temperatures and flurries continue for some of us as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The gloomy and cold conditions continue tonight with temperatures dropping in the mid to upper 20s. Flurries will continue for some of us tonight as well.

Clouds will start to move out of here Friday bringing us a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the morning. Highs are expected to get into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds increase once again Friday night into Saturday as another system moves into the mountains. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weekend Forecast

We will see clouds increase throughout the day Saturday as another cold front arrives. This will be a weak front bringing us just a few showers overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 40s and overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds will clear out of here later Sunday so we should see some sunshine by the afternoon hours.

Extended Forecast

We will start out the week with highs in the upper 40s and sunshine for both Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-50s!

Clouds will start to increase Wednesday as our next weather maker could be moving in on Christmas Eve. Rain moves in and temperatures are expected to get super cold with this next system. There is a small chance right now for a rain/snow mix on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. I wouldn’t get super excited yet! There is still a lot of time for this forecast to change. We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.