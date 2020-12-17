Advertisement

Eric Wolford named new offensive line coach for UK football

Coach Eric Wolford Photo Courtesy: UK Athletics
Coach Eric Wolford Photo Courtesy: UK Athletics(UK Athletics)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky football program is adding a new coach to its roster.

Coach Mark Stoops announced Thursday Eric Wolford will take over as the new offensive line coach for the Wildcats. He will succeed John Schlarman, who died last month following a two-year battle with cancer.

Wolford spent the past four seasons in the same position at the University of South Carolina. He has 25 years of coaching experience, including two in the NFL.

“I’ve known Eric and worked with Eric for a long time. I knew it would take a special person to fill this role and we found the best candidate. I know what we are getting with Eric Wolford and he will continue to build on the legacy that John Schlarman started. He’s intense, he’s detailed but he also has the unique ability to connect with people,” Coach Stoops said in a news release.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to coach the ‘Big Blue Wall. I want to continue the legacy of John Schlarman. He was a wonderful man and watching film and seeing how his line played, it’s not hard to see what a great offensive line coach he was. We are always going to remember Coach Schlarman in our room. Always,” Wolford said in the release.

Before coming back to Carolina, Wolford spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons as the San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach.

Prior to that, he logged 19 seasons as a coach at the collegiate level, including five (2010-2014) as the head coach at Youngstown State University.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frequent tech problems and shortened instruction have many eager to get back to the classroom....
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
Gov. Beshear: Non work-related out of state travel not recommended right now
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces all 11 hospitals receive initial COVID-19 vaccine shipments
COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Jeffery Massengale
Harlan County man indicted on human trafficking charges

Latest News

Breathitt County's William Long with his family after signing with Centre College football.
Breathitt County’s William Long signs with Centre College
Tristan Cox and Kaiya Sheron commit to Power Five schools.
Power Five signings Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox highlight local signing day
Both Belfry's Brett Coleman and Johnson Central's Zach Russell sign to play football with MAC...
Brett Coleman, Zach Russell sign with MAC schools
Mike Holcomb named head football coach at Madison Central