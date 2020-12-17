Eric Wolford named new offensive line coach for UK football

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky football program is adding a new coach to its roster.

Coach Mark Stoops announced Thursday Eric Wolford will take over as the new offensive line coach for the Wildcats. He will succeed John Schlarman, who died last month following a two-year battle with cancer.

Wolford spent the past four seasons in the same position at the University of South Carolina. He has 25 years of coaching experience, including two in the NFL.

“I’ve known Eric and worked with Eric for a long time. I knew it would take a special person to fill this role and we found the best candidate. I know what we are getting with Eric Wolford and he will continue to build on the legacy that John Schlarman started. He’s intense, he’s detailed but he also has the unique ability to connect with people,” Coach Stoops said in a news release.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to coach the ‘Big Blue Wall. I want to continue the legacy of John Schlarman. He was a wonderful man and watching film and seeing how his line played, it’s not hard to see what a great offensive line coach he was. We are always going to remember Coach Schlarman in our room. Always,” Wolford said in the release.

Before coming back to Carolina, Wolford spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons as the San Francisco 49ers assistant offensive line coach.

Prior to that, he logged 19 seasons as a coach at the collegiate level, including five (2010-2014) as the head coach at Youngstown State University.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.