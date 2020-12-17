Dollywood holds auditions for 2021 theme park entertainment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is preparing for its 2021 season by searching for new talent to shine in the park’s fan-favorite shows.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s open-call auditions are being held by appointment only.

Auditions will take place at Dollywood on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Performers are required to schedule their audition between Monday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an audition call (865) 429-9752.

Walk-ins will not be accepted, and only auditionees are allowed to enter. Masks will be required at all times except while singing, and performers must pass a COVID-19 screening and temperature check prior to entering.

The Dollywood team is in search of country music singers, musical theater performers and character actors who have a “strong presence, can project and are able to sing and move well.” All performers must be at least 18 years old.

Positions for the 2021 season include full-time and seasonal opportunities.

Auditionees should be prepared to sing two songs (45 seconds each) in their preferred styles, according to Dollywood. Those auditioning should bring sheet music in their key or accompaniment tracks on CD, as well as a resume and headshot. A piano accompanist and CD player will be provided. Some auditionees may be called back for an additional movement or vocal audition.

For more details and audition requirements click here.

