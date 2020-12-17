Advertisement

Dollywood holds auditions for 2021 theme park entertainment

The Dollywood team is in search of country music singers, musical theater performers and character actors who have a “strong presence can project and are able to sing and move well.”
Dollywood sign
Dollywood sign(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is preparing for its 2021 season by searching for new talent to shine in the park’s fan-favorite shows.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s open-call auditions are being held by appointment only.

Auditions will take place at Dollywood on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Performers are required to schedule their audition between Monday, Jan. 4 and Friday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To schedule an audition call (865) 429-9752.

Walk-ins will not be accepted, and only auditionees are allowed to enter. Masks will be required at all times except while singing, and performers must pass a COVID-19 screening and temperature check prior to entering.

The Dollywood team is in search of country music singers, musical theater performers and character actors who have a “strong presence, can project and are able to sing and move well.” All performers must be at least 18 years old.

Positions for the 2021 season include full-time and seasonal opportunities.

Auditionees should be prepared to sing two songs (45 seconds each) in their preferred styles, according to Dollywood. Those auditioning should bring sheet music in their key or accompaniment tracks on CD, as well as a resume and headshot. A piano accompanist and CD player will be provided. Some auditionees may be called back for an additional movement or vocal audition.

For more details and audition requirements click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Beshear: Non work-related out of state travel not recommended right now

Latest News

Morehead’s mayor says the Grinch has struck again after more Christmas decorations have gone...
Morehead police arrests person who stole Christmas decorations
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Anonymous donor pays off all layaway balance at Hazard Walmart
The city of Hazard has its own Monopoly game!
The city of Hazard gets own Monopoly game
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky receives largest single donation in its history
COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine