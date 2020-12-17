David Sparks sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing Savannah Spurlock

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two years after Savannah Spurlock went missing, her killer David Sparks was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday.

David Sparks was arrested back in July of 2019 after Spurlock’s body was found on his property.

Thursday, the family of Savannah Spurlock watched the sentencing of David Sparks via zoom at the Jessamine/Garrard County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office in Nicholasville.

As the judge accepted the prosecutor’s recommendation and sentenced Sparks to 50 years, Spurlock’s family said that Sparks got it easy today, “While they have been through a nightmare.”

“I think we are all leaving having thinking that’s it. That’s all we get,” said Lisa Thomas, Spurlock’s aunt.

Sparks admitted to killing the young mother and burying her body on his parent’s farm.

“By some miracle, God would grab his heart and take him away from the devil. That at the end of this life he would find redemption to apologize to Savannah on the other side of this world,” said Thomas.

Sparks said nothing during the proceeding, only nodding his head from the Lincoln County jail as his sentence was read. He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

“He may take it to think he is out in 20 years. No sir, our fight has just begun. Because Mr. Sparks, her sons will be grown men, fighting for a mother he stole from them,” said Thomas.

Spurlock’s relatives say police and prosecutors told them they don’t know how or why Sparks killed her. They say the autopsy came back inclusive and they say they all believe Sparks acted alone.

“I don’t know what made him plead guilty. I do not imagine it is remorse because behind those eyes today I did not see that,” said Thomas.

We called the Lincoln County Jail where Sparks is being held but he did not want to talk to us.

