Daniel Cameron reflects on first year as Kentucky Attorney General

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daniel Cameron was sworn in as Kentucky’s Attorney General on December 17, 2019, to fill the vacancy left by now Governor Andy Beshear.

From the fight against opioids during a pandemic to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor, Cameron’s first year has been eventful.

After Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police, Daniel Cameron was thrust into the spotlight.

The rookie prosecutor was appointed in the case.

One officer was charged with wanton endangerment after Cameron presented in front of a grand jury. Two others were not charged.

Perhaps nothing’s defined the last 366 days more than what’s happened in the case of Breonna Taylor.

“I know the outcome’s not what everyone wanted,” Cameron told WLEX in Lexington, “but it was the outcome that was appropriate based on the facts and the law.”

Cameron says what happened to Breonna Taylor was tragic.

“I’ve been unequivocal in saying that this is a tragedy and it needs to be observed as a tragedy by all accounts,” Cameron said. “She was part of the glue of her family, was progressing in her career in the health care industry, was a solid and great contributor to the community.”

Over the past year, Cameron told WPSD in Paducah he has also been focusing on a possible rise in opioid overdoses during the ongoing pandemic.

Cameron said that’s part of the role of the attorney general.

“The role of this office is really to find resources in programs or pilot programs to help alleviate some of the pain that we’ve seen because of the epidemic of drugs,” he said.

Cameron touted ongoing litigation with drug companies and future settlements that he hopes would stop the further spread of addiction and overdoses.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.