Can you help? Multiple thefts reported in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WYMT) - Multiple thefts have been reported in Floyd County this past week. There are two cases that deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department need your help with.

The first theft occurred on Sunday off of US 23 in the Banner Community.

Investigators believe two people broke into a construction site and took two-way radios from the vehicles parked on-site, along with other Star Construction Company property.

One of the thieves was caught on a security camera.

Person caught on security camera (Floyd County Sheriff's Office)

In the second theft, a person(s) took more than 300 ft of a 2-inch gas line along with 20 ft in joint sections of gas line from Diversified Oil and Gas.

This theft happened on John Hall Branch of the Grethal Community sometime this past weekend.

If you know any information that could lead to the identity of the man in the picture above or help in either investigation, please call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office at 606-949-2020. You can remain anonymous.

