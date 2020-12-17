Breathitt County’s William Long signs with Centre College

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - William Long will make is way to Danville next season as the Breathitt County lineman signed with Centre College football on Wednesday. Long committed to Colonels back on October 31.

Long was named Associated Press first-team all-state twice in his career. In 2019, he helped the Bobcats to a 13-1 record and a date in the state semifinals where the Bobcats lost to Somerset.

