Advertisement

Breathitt County’s William Long signs with Centre College

Breathitt County's William Long with his family after signing with Centre College football.
Breathitt County's William Long with his family after signing with Centre College football.(Photo: Bluegrass Sports Nation)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - William Long will make is way to Danville next season as the Breathitt County lineman signed with Centre College football on Wednesday. Long committed to Colonels back on October 31.

Long was named Associated Press first-team all-state twice in his career. In 2019, he helped the Bobcats to a 13-1 record and a date in the state semifinals where the Bobcats lost to Somerset.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Beshear: Non work-related out of state travel not recommended right now

Latest News

Tristan Cox and Kaiya Sheron commit to Power Five schools.
Power Five signings Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox highlight local signing day
Both Belfry's Brett Coleman and Johnson Central's Zach Russell sign to play football with MAC...
Brett Coleman, Zach Russell sign with MAC schools
Mike Holcomb named head football coach at Madison Central
Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox sign to play Power Five football
Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox sign to play Power Five football