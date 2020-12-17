20 new jobs coming to Winchester after Taica Cubic Printing expands facility

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Taica Cubic Printing Kentucky LLC will undergo a $4.4 million expansion to its Clark County Facility.

The expansion plan will take place in two phases, and add on 25,000-square-feet giving space to add five more injection molding machines to the facility.

“The success we have achieved is thanks to the great contribution of our Kentucky team members. The support that Gov. Beshear, the KEDFA board, Clark County and the City of Winchester have provided gives us confidence to move forward with our second investment on the same site,” said Yasuhiro Kanai, president of Taica Cubic Printing Kentucky. “We hope and expect that this will not be our last expansion in the commonwealth. Kentucky is a great place to live and work. Our goal is for Taica Cubic Printing Kentucky to continue to grow and mature to the level of an excellent company in Kentucky.”

The current facility was brought to Winchester in 2013 and has become engrained in the community since locating there.

“For the past seven years Taica has been a strong corporate community partner,” said Winchester Mayor Ed Burtner. “We are pleased that during these trying times Taica has chosen to make this $4.4 million investment while adding 20 jobs to our workforce. This commitment is the result of a valued partnership between Taica, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Winchester and Clark County.”

The expansion is expected to bring 20 new job openings to the company. Currently, the company has 44 employees, with their average pay being around $26 per hour.

Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace believes the expansion will create growth for the local business sector as a whole.

“We are excited to see accelerated growth in Clark County and look forward to partnering with Taica and other companies who bring well-paying jobs to our community,” Judge-Executive Pace said. “Today’s announcement is the latest development in our plan for long-term business growth and is reflective of the outstanding business climate and quality workforce we have to offer in Clark County.”

Governor Andy Beshear also believes this will be good for Kentucky, and congratulated the company.

“Despite the challenges facing nearly every industry this year, Kentucky’s automotive strength continues to be apparent,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Companies like Taica Cubic Printing Kentucky have taken these challenges head-on while remaining committed to the future. I’m thrilled Taica’s future includes Kentucky, and I hope to see even bigger things for the company in the years ahead.”

