Woman claims she paid hundreds for a puppy she never got; BBB warns of scam

By WXIX News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The BBB is warning about puppy scams as we get closer to Christmas.

This year, many people have been adopting pets because they are staying at home more than ever. One Tri-State family recently fell victim to a puppy scam just weeks before Christmas.

It seemed like the perfect gift for two young boys: a puppy underneath the tree on Christmas morning. Unfortunately, that won’t be the reality and the family has a warning for others.

“I didn’t think this was a thing,” says Lindsay Forrest, “I didn’t think that people would use puppies as a way to trick people and manipulate people.”

Forrest was expecting to get a puppy for her two sons as a Christmas gift.

She did her research and decided she wanted a Cocker Spaniel. She found a website through a Google search.

After inquiring about one of the available dogs, she started getting text messages with information about a dog named Jim. They asked her questions about her house and family.

“How big is your yard? Do you have kids? Do you have dogs in your house?” Forrest says she was asked., “They made it sound like it was legit like they were really concerned about their puppy and where their puppy was going. So, that made me feel better but obviously not so much.”

After sending the money through Google Pay, she was promised the tracking information because the dog would need to be shipped from Florida. Something Forrest was worried about but was assured it would be fine.

Then, she received a separate text message from someone claiming to be the shipping company and giving her tracking information.

At this point, Forrest became suspicious.

“I should have Googled that number,” says Forrest. “Just to make sure, and when I did afterwards it came up as a scam number. But that website, I tried to research the website and there wasn’t anything specifically against that website saying, ‘oh this is a suspicious place.’”

It has been several days, and she has no puppy, and nobody is answering her texts or phone calls.

Her husband also reached out to the website and they tried to do the same thing to him, not knowing he was Lindsay’s husband.

Forrest reported the website and phone number to the BBB and her bank. She plans to file a police report too.

“I would definitely do things differently and slow down and not rush so quickly,” Forrest says.

In the meantime, she’s out $800 and a Christmas surprise for her two kids. Forrest says she does still want a puppy for her family, but she’s going to have to wait until she saves up more money or she gets a refund from her bank.

