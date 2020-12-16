Winter Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix, snow possible for some today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While most of us will see cold rain for most of the day, a little bit of everything is possible today, depending on your elevation and air temperature.

Today and Tomorrow

Most of us will start the day in the battleground between wintry mix, rain and snow with temperatures near or just above freezing. You could see any or all of the above early this morning, so take it easy out there. As temperatures warm up, and yes, snow lovers, they will, unfortunately, warm-up, we’ll see all of the moisture in the lower elevations transition over to rain. Areas above 2,500 feet have the best chance of staying snow, areas like the peaks of Black and Pine Mountain. Suffice it to say, today will be a mess, so be careful out there. Highs should top out around 40 in most areas.

Tonight, scattered snow showers are possible as temperatures drop to near freezing overnight. There could be a few slick spots on the less-traveled roads, so be careful if you’re traveling late or early tomorrow morning.

Thursday will be a cold day. Flurries will likely be around for part of the morning and cloudy skies will be around all day. Highs will barely make it above freezing into the mid 30s, if we’re lucky. Clouds will gradually start to decrease Thursday night and lows will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns to the area on Friday, but it’s short-lived. Highs will climb back into the low 40s. Both weekend days feature rain chances, but the best chances look to be Saturday evening and it won’t be a washout either day. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40s and drop into the mid-40s on Sunday.

We will start a warming trend heading into Christmas week.

Looking ahead, the chances for a white Christmas are very slim right now. Less than 20%, if I had to put a number on it. We’ll keep watching, but don’t get your hopes up.

