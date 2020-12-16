Advertisement

WATCH: Skidding truck nearly hits EMS crew on slippery Pennsylvania road

By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (Gray News) – Two Collier Township EMS crewmembers were almost hit by a truck during Wednesday’s snowstorm.

The team was on the scene of a minor accident when the vehicle came around a corner too fast and began to slide, a video on the organization’s Facebook page shows.

“This is a reminder to please SLOW DOWN and use CAUTION not only in this weather, but ALL the time,” the post said. “Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful.”

The video shows the people scatter as a white pickup skids out of its lane and slams head-on into the EMS vehicle.

The forecast calls for up to 9 inches of snow in the Pittsburgh area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

Bodycamera footage shows a woman throwing a dog off a balcony.
Florida woman caught on camera throwing dog off balcony before arrest
Kentucky State Police troopers from the Post 9 area continued the annual Shop With a Trooper...
KSP Post 9 alters ‘Shop With a Trooper’ to continue Christmas tradition
The Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility in Corbin went nine months without a single...
After going nine months without any cases, Corbin nursing home experiences COVID-19 outbreak
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces all 11 hospitals receive initial COVID-19 vaccine shipments