UPS driver surprises Tennessee boy for 5th birthday
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee boy’s love for UPS reached new heights when he was surprised on his fifth birthday.
Hayden Gollehen planned to celebrate his fifth birthday with a UPS themed party. Due to the pandemic, the child’s party had to be canceled.
A UPS driver in the Bristol area wanted to make sure Hayden felt special despite the pandemic.
Hayden was surprised when the UPS driver showed up at his door with a special delivery.
Hayden received a toy UPS truck and a certificate stating he is a ‘Future UPS Driver.’
