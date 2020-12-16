UPS driver surprises Tennessee boy for 5th birthday

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee boy’s love for UPS reached new heights when he was surprised on his fifth birthday.

Hayden Gollehen planned to celebrate his fifth birthday with a UPS themed party. Due to the pandemic, the child’s party had to be canceled.

A UPS driver in the Bristol area wanted to make sure Hayden felt special despite the pandemic.

Hayden was surprised when the UPS driver showed up at his door with a special delivery.

Hayden received a toy UPS truck and a certificate stating he is a ‘Future UPS Driver.’

