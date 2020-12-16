Advertisement

Study says most Americans don’t pay attention to calories during the holidays

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans said enjoying the holidays is more important than sticking to their diet.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a new study, counting calories during the holidays is not a priority.

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans said enjoying the holidays is more important than sticking to their diet.

V8 surveyed nearly 1,000 Americans about calories consumed over the holidays and nearly two-thirds of respondents said they don’t pay attention.

More than 50 percent of participants in the study said they look forward to the holidays each year so they have an excuse to indulge in the sweet treats. Nearly 60 percent said if they actually knew how many calories were in their holiday meals, they would eat less.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

The evaluation comes after new information from Gregory Bush's time in jail that makes experts...
Kroger shooter Gregory Bush sentenced to life in prison without parole
.
Woman claims she paid hundreds for a puppy she never got; BBB warns of scam
Although most of the family members have since recovered from their injuries, eight year old...
Cincinnatians helping Eastern Kentucky girl recovering from severe injuries sustained in fire
Frequent tech problems and shortened instruction have many eager to get back to the classroom....
Governor Beshear provides new guidelines for schools
(MGN Image)
Winter Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix, snow possible for some today