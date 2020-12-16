Snow showers for some tonight, cold Thursday ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers will turn into snow showers for some as we head into the overnight hours.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Showers will continue this evening and with temperatures dropping, some of us will see some snow showers late tonight into early Thursday morning. Cloudy skies continue tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 30s. Higher elevations have a better chance of seeing some of those snow showers. I don’t think we see a lot of this snow stick, but we could see some snow stick to the cars and grass mainly in those higher elevations.

Slick spots are possible tonight as well. Take it slow out there and watch out for those slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Flurries could continue into the early morning hours on Thursday but that moisture looks to move out of here pretty quickly. Highs will only get into the mid-30s tomorrow with cloudy skies so bundle up! Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s with those clouds pushing out of here.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine returns Friday with highs getting into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 30s.

Highs get back into the mid-40s this weekend with some showers. A weak cold front arrives later Saturday evening bringing us a few showers. We should see that sunshine throughout most of the day with clouds increasing later in the evening. Stray showers continue early Sunday but that sunshine returns by Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for the new workweek! Highs will get back into the low to mid-50s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows look to remain in the 30s.

As for Christmas Eve and Christmas...we are still keeping an eye on this forecast. A system could be moving in bringing us rain on Christmas Eve and that MIGHT transfer to snow. There is still a lot to unfold in that forecast so stay right here for updates.

