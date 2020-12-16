School officials prepare for 2021 with new government guidance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced new guidance for school this week as officials prepare for 2021 and the start of a new semester.

David Trimble, Superintendent of Pikeville Independent Schools, says they will not be making drastic changes since they implemented several of the new measures last semester.

“The color-coded metric has a slight change. They have added an orange, the need to be in hybrid. We’ve been in hybrid since September 21st,” said Trimble. “What we expected the healthy at home school guidelines would be requirements instead of a guidance document. Again it’s working to keep our kids 6 feet apart, being masked the entire time, and then some other things about how classrooms are set up and things like that.”

As each school district crafts its plan to educate kids, Danny Adkins, Superintendent of Floyd County Schools says there is one theme that runs throughout all districts.

“The biggest word, that I guess we’ve coined the phrase, adaptability. This year that is the key to instruct the students this year and performing well as our jobs as educators,” said Adkins.

With vaccine destruction underway, Adkins says government officials have encouraged districts to start a roster of people who would receive a vaccine when available.

“This is going to allow us to get back to in-person school with our staff feeling comfortable and safe that they can come back to work. It’s not just for our teachers, it’s for any adult in the school system. That’s our cooks, custodians, and bus drivers,” said Adkins.

