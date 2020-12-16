Advertisement

Rookie Lynn Bowden blossoms as multiple threat for Dolphins

He had seven catches for 82 yards in Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City.
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) gestures during the second half of an NFL football...
Miami Dolphins running back Lynn Bowden (15) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Bowden had seven catches for 82 yards, both season highs that led the team. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - A rash of Miami Dolphins injuries has given rookie receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. the chance he never had with the team that drafted him.

With Miami’s top four receivers sidelined by the end of Sunday’s game against Kansas City, Bowden was busy. He had seven catches for 82 yards, both season highs that led the team. An expanded role for Bowden is likely going forward.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted him in the third round in April as a running back, but that experiment failed, and at the end of training camp they traded him to the Dolphins.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

Jordan Dingle signs with Kentucky
Jordan Dingle signs with the Kentucky Wildcats
Both Belfry's Brett Coleman and Johnson Central's Zach Russell sign to play football with MAC...
Brett Coleman, Zach Russell sign with MAC schools
Tristan Cox and Kaiya Sheron commit to Power Five schools.
Power Five signings Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox highlight local signing day
Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle signs with Kentucky.
Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle signs with Kentucky
Coach John Schlarman with Luke Fortner, Landon Young and Drake Jackson.
John Schlarman to receive Broyles Lifetime Achievement Award