Robbin Taylor tabbed to be Mitch McConnell’s state director

WASHINGTON, DC - Bowling Green’s Robbin Taylor has a new gig with an old friend.

U.S. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell has named Taylor his State Director for Kentucky. She previously worked for McConnell from 1991 to 2000 as his South Central Kentucky Field Representative in Bowling Green.

Taylor will begin her new role as State Director in January, succeeding Terry Carmack, who will be McConnell’s new Chief of Staff in Washington, DC. Taylor spent 18 years at Western Kentucky University representing WKU’s interests in Washington, DC and across the state.

