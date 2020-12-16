Power Five signings Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox highlight local signing day

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a couple miles from each other in Pulaski County, both Kaiya Sheron and Tristan Cox inked their names with Power Five schools on Wednesday.

Sheron signed with the University of Kentucky, one of six in-state recruits with the Cats.

We sat down (virtually) with @kaiyasheron2 to get to know the QB signee a little better.#WhyNot x #NSD21 😼🏈 pic.twitter.com/ryrJByAJue — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) December 16, 2020

In three years as a starter, Sheron threw for 9,009 total yards and 81 touchdowns in his career with 31-5 record. Sheron added 1,929 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He led the Briar Jumpers to their first state title in school history in 2019. He was also named the KFCA Class 2A Player of the Year in 2020.

At Pulaski County, Tristan Cox signed with Purdue. Cox, another one of the top recruits in the state, picked the Boilermakers over Kentucky, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Louisville and Vanderbilt, among others.

Ready to get to work🚂 https://t.co/1OciuXk5B0 — Tristan Cox (@Tcox022) December 16, 2020

Cox led the Maroons in tackles in 2020 with 123. His 13.7 tackles per game were top 10 in the state. He also was second in scoring for Pulaski County with 48 points and led the Maroons with eight rushing touchdowns.

