Advertisement

Power Five signings Kaiya Sheron, Tristan Cox highlight local signing day

Tristan Cox and Kaiya Sheron commit to Power Five schools.
Tristan Cox and Kaiya Sheron commit to Power Five schools.(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Just a couple miles from each other in Pulaski County, both Kaiya Sheron and Tristan Cox inked their names with Power Five schools on Wednesday.

Sheron signed with the University of Kentucky, one of six in-state recruits with the Cats.

Posted by Melissa Butcher Sheron on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

In three years as a starter, Sheron threw for 9,009 total yards and 81 touchdowns in his career with 31-5 record. Sheron added 1,929 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He led the Briar Jumpers to their first state title in school history in 2019. He was also named the KFCA Class 2A Player of the Year in 2020.

At Pulaski County, Tristan Cox signed with Purdue. Cox, another one of the top recruits in the state, picked the Boilermakers over Kentucky, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Louisville and Vanderbilt, among others.

Cox led the Maroons in tackles in 2020 with 123. His 13.7 tackles per game were top 10 in the state. He also was second in scoring for Pulaski County with 48 points and led the Maroons with eight rushing touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

Both Belfry's Brett Coleman and Johnson Central's Zach Russell sign to play football with MAC...
Brett Coleman, Zach Russell sign with MAC schools
Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle signs with Kentucky.
Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle signs with Kentucky
Coach John Schlarman with Luke Fortner, Landon Young and Drake Jackson.
John Schlarman to receive Broyles Lifetime Achievement Award
Liam Coen is reported to be the next Kentucky offensive coordinator.
Liam Coen named Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach