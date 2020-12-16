Paintsville native gifts $6 million to UK engineering program for future engineers from Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville native and University of Kentucky alum Rebecca Liebert, who is now the executive vice president at PPG, is gifting $6 million to the University of Kentucky College of Engineering.

The $6 million will establish, Dr. Liebert’s dean fund. The goal of the scholarship is to help students from Eastern Kentucky. The scholarship will have an emphasis on women, along with strengthening the University of Kentucky’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. To recognize Liebert’s donation, the dean of the college will be referred to as the “Dr. Rebecca Burchett Liebert Dean of the College of Engineering”

“I am incredibly proud I can provide this gift to the University of Kentucky, but it is so much more than just a gift — it is an investment in securing a diverse future for the College of Engineering,” Liebert said. “I am convinced, we can continue to make a difference in the lives of future UK students from Eastern Kentucky.”

Rudolph Buchheit, University of Kentucky’s Dean of the College of Engineering said, “Dr. Liebert’s gift is gratifying in many ways. She is from a family that values education and the opportunity it creates. Her example will inspire many future generations of Kentucky students and reminds us of the important contributions of women who are leaders in our field and the need to continue to strengthen diversity.”

“This transformative gift will not only elevate the field of engineering but reflects our mission to create a diverse, vibrant community with the most talented students from right here in the Commonwealth,” President Eli Capilouto added. “Dr. Liebert is opening the doors of UK to young women in Eastern Kentucky aspiring to become engineers and making their dreams a reality. I am beyond grateful for her generosity and her commitment to providing affordability and accessibility to higher education to help build our next generation of leaders.”

Liebert credits her success to the support of her husband Keith Liebert and the great team who surround her and her family that lives in Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.