New Whitley County welcome center open to visitors

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the grand opening of the Whitley County Welcome Center in Southeastern Kentucky. The Welcome Center is located at mile marker 1.5 in Whitley County off I-75 North.

While officials are discouraging widespread travel right now to slow down the spread of COVID-19, once things get back to normal, they hope the center will serve as a major travel point along the busy road.

“As we remain diligent in our fight to defeat COVID-19, our administration continues to work tirelessly to ensure travel can safely resume in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear in a news release. “This new, modern facility will provide the nearly 30,000 vehicles per day that cross into the southern portion of I-75 a safe, welcoming first impression as travelers enter the commonwealth.”

The new center features expanded truck parking, which allows truck drivers to rest in a safe location instead of stopping on ramps or shoulders. It also features more bathrooms and more options for snacks and drinks for travelers.

“This welcome center offers travelers a safe, inviting place to stop, rest and relax a while,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Gray in the release. “It’s been a collaborative effort on the part of our cabinets and the Federal Highway Administration, and it will provide many years of service to the traveling public.”

The facility is a gateway to several of the area’s biggest tourist attractions, including Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and Lake Cumberland. It replaces a 1971 rest area that was frequently closed for maintenance and repairs. The center is expected to welcome up to 80,000 visitors each year.

