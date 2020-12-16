Advertisement

New Whitley County welcome center open to visitors

A shot of the outside of the new I-75 welcome center in Whitley County. Photo Courtesy:...
A shot of the outside of the new I-75 welcome center in Whitley County. Photo Courtesy: Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet(Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced the grand opening of the Whitley County Welcome Center in Southeastern Kentucky. The Welcome Center is located at mile marker 1.5 in Whitley County off I-75 North.

While officials are discouraging widespread travel right now to slow down the spread of COVID-19, once things get back to normal, they hope the center will serve as a major travel point along the busy road.

“As we remain diligent in our fight to defeat COVID-19, our administration continues to work tirelessly to ensure travel can safely resume in the commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear in a news release. “This new, modern facility will provide the nearly 30,000 vehicles per day that cross into the southern portion of I-75 a safe, welcoming first impression as travelers enter the commonwealth.”

The new center features expanded truck parking, which allows truck drivers to rest in a safe location instead of stopping on ramps or shoulders. It also features more bathrooms and more options for snacks and drinks for travelers.

“This welcome center offers travelers a safe, inviting place to stop, rest and relax a while,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Gray in the release. “It’s been a collaborative effort on the part of our cabinets and the Federal Highway Administration, and it will provide many years of service to the traveling public.”

The facility is a gateway to several of the area’s biggest tourist attractions, including Cumberland Falls State Resort Park and Lake Cumberland. It replaces a 1971 rest area that was frequently closed for maintenance and repairs. The center is expected to welcome up to 80,000 visitors each year.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases Tuesday as seven more hospitals receive vaccine shipments
A wintry mess arrives Wednesday for the mountains.
Wintry mess arrives Wednesday
Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center administers ‘dose of hope’ through COVID-19 vaccine
List of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities across the mountains

Latest News

Jeffery Massengale
Harlan County man indicted on human trafficking charges
New School Guidance
School officials prepare for 2021 with new government guidance
Boxes of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Baptist Health Corbin.
Baptist Health Corbin receives COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Beshear: Non work-related out of state travel not recommended right now