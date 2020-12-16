Advertisement

National Transportation Safety Board issues new recommendations after derailment in Pike County earlier this year

Buddy Forbes WYMT // Twitter
Buddy Forbes WYMT // Twitter(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued new recommendations after a derailment earlier this year in Pike County.

In February, a fiery crash caused part of the train to fall into the Russell Fork River.

The NTSB recommends all trains have a minimum of five buffer cars between any locomotive or occupied equipment transporting hazardous materials.

“This is not the first time NTSB has issued recommendations regarding the use of buffer cars to reduce the risks of hazardous materials release to train crews,” said Robert Hall, NTSB Director of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials. “We believe that it is imperative that these recommendations be implemented to prevent the potential for a catastrophic event.”

The train was carrying ethanol at the time of the derailment. This caused several train cars to catch fire.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 cases, positivity rate sits at 8.58%
The defendants admitted to social media messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.
Kentucky doctor, wife sentenced in opioid sales scheme
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths Monday
Monday, December 14, at noon is when Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives will meet and...
Kentucky’s Electoral College representatives officially cast votes Monday
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Suspect in custody, toddler identified after being abandoned with change of clothes, note at Miss. Goodwill

Latest News

USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health complete first drone delivery of PPE through Project Jericho 11...
USA Drone Port, UK Rural Health complete first drone delivery of PPE through Project Jericho 11 p.m.
COVID vaccine rollout still a work in progress
COVID vaccine rollout still a work in progress
Gov. Andy Beshear joined governors from several other states in a social media video to...
WATCH | Beshear, other governors team up to encourage COVID-19 safety during the holidays
COVID vaccine rollout still a work in progress