Mike Holcomb named head football coach at Madison Central

(WYMT)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - After getting out of coaching in 2015, Breathitt County legend Mike Holcomb will put the whistle back around his neck for Madison Central.

Holcomb’s last coaching job was at Letcher Central from 2013-2015. He is known most for winning three state titles at Breathitt County in 1995, 1996 and 2002. Holcomb led the Bobcats to 42 straight wins from 1995-1997. The mark sits tied for fourth in KHSAA history for most consecutive wins.

In 33 years of coaching, Holcomb went 289-111 with Breathitt County and Letcher Central. He has a chance to join an elite club if he reaches 300 wins, as only 12 other coaches have reached that mark in the Commonwealth.

Holcomb takes over a Madison Central program that went 1-8 in 2020 in Class 6A.

