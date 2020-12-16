Middlesboro receives $450,000 to renovate wastewater treatment plant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - Wednesday Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that $450,000 will be going towards updating the wastewater treatment plant in Middlesboro.

The current treatment facility was built in 1986 and according to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), renovations need to be done in order to help prevent equipment failures and repairs.

The wastewater plant services more than 4,300 homes and 600 businesses.

“Every Kentucky family deserves access to reliable water service. I am proud the ARC infrastructure and water program I established continues to deliver for thousands of families in Eastern Kentucky,” said Senator McConnell. “This major investment is welcome news for Bell County and will provide vital benefits for years to come. Along with my friend Congressman Hal Rogers, we’re continuing to invest in this wonderful region’s bright future.”

Officials expect the updates to save the city of Middlesboro $17,000 annually.

Middlesboro Mayor Rick Nelson said, “The citizens of Middlesboro appreciate the efforts of Leader McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers for their help in securing this important funding for the citizens of Middlesboro.”

